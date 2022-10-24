Special focus to be paid on health, education sectors: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Commissioner Multan Division Ashfaq Ahmed Gujjar said that special focus would be paid on improvement of health, education and infrastructure to bring exemplary changes in the division.

Assuming charge of the office as Commissioner Multan Division here on Monday, he said all possible resources would be utilized for exemplary cleanliness and beautification of the region.

He said the provincial government has given the task of progress and development of the region, adding serving as commissioner at the land of saints was an honor he was committed to give his best in facilitating masses.

He said doors of his office would remain open for every citizen and their issues would be resolved on priority under open door policy.