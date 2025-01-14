Open Menu

Special Force Recruitment Starts To Secure Parachinar Road

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) To secure the Parachinar Road, the recruitment process for the Special Protection Force has been initiated based on the decision of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee.

According to sources on Tuesday, the Finance Department has approved the funds, and the recruitment process will be completed by the end of January 2025.

A total of 399 personnel will be recruited on a contract basis, including 350 constables and 45 head constables.

These recruits will be selected from ex-servicemen, with an age limit of 45 years.

The Special Protection Force will be equipped with modern weapons to ensure the safety on the Parachinar Road.

