Special forces being sent to IOJ&K for suppress Kashmiris freedom movement: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman of the Special Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said that Indian government had started sending Special forces to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) after its already deployed armed forces failed to suppress freedom movement of innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar, he said around 100,000 Kashmiris had embraced martyrdom and thousands went missing while fighting with Indian armed forces for their inalienable rights. "More than 100,000 children had been orphaned, 22,000 women had been widowed and over 11,000 women raped," he added.

More than 8,000 unnamed mass graves had been discovered with thousands of victims of brutal Indian aggression, he said, pointing out that Indian forces were using pellet guns and cluster bombs on unarmed Kashmiris which was violation of international laws.

He said IOJ&K had been turned into the world's biggest army deployment zones.

Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered an inspiring speech on actual situation in Kashmir at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) forum that was hailed by many leaders in the world, he maintained.

He said that first time New York Times had written thirteen reports over the prevailing conditions in IoJ&K and highlighted plight of innocent Kashmiris.

Fakhar Imam said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was perusing the Kashmir issue effectively at all international forums. The Kashmir issue had also been discussed in the Parliament of France, he added.

"International community must not remain a silent spectator over the plight of innocent people of the occupied valley", he remarked.

"The inalienable right to self-determination of the people of IOJ&K as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions must be upheld," the chairman added.

He termed regional peace and stability vital for sustainable development and prosperity in the region.

The Chairman also thanked China for supporting Pakistan stance on Kashmir issue.

Chairman of Youth Parliament Pakistan Abrar Ul Haq said that the present government had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively raising Kashmir issue during the meetings with all the international leadership.

"Opening of Kartarpur Corridor is manifestation of the fact that Pakistan always follows the path of peace," he remarked.

He expressed dismay over the silence of international community on the worst human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.