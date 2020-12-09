FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Quaid-e-Azam Day will be observed with full reverence to pay homage to the founder of Pakistan who motivated Muslims of subcontinent to launch an unprecedented revolutionary movement for a separate homeland.

In this connection, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) in collaboration with Lyallpur Museum will organize a special function on December 24, 2020, said Dr. Jaffar Hassan Mubarak Chairman FCCI Standing Committee on Art and Culture.

He said that Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan would be the special guest while President FCCI Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed will grace it as a guest of honor.

He further said that a poetic sitting would also be held to pay tribute to Muhammad Ali Jinnah's visionary leadership who successfully led Muslims and achieved a separate homeland for the Muslims of subcontinent.

Noted personalities including Maj (R) Moein Bari, Anwar Mahmood, Latif Nazir Chairman Faisalabad DevelopmentAuthority (FDA) and Zahid Iqbal, Director Lyallpur Museum will also attend the function, he added.