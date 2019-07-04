UrduPoint.com
Special Fund On Cards To Address Balochistan's Water Woes

Thu 04th July 2019

Special fund on cards to address Balochistan's water woes

Minister for Public Health and Engineering Balochistan Noor Muhammad Dummer Thursday said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to overcome water scarcity of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Public Health and Engineering Balochistan Noor Muhammad Dummer Thursday said that the provincial government was taking all possible measures to overcome water scarcity of the province.

Talking to APP, the minister said efforts were being made to resolve prevailing water crises in the province.

A special fund would be set up for the purpose at earliest.

Dummer said more than 40,000 tube wells would be installed in different areas of the province in the first phase. They would equip with solar panels to meet the needs of the people belonging to the area.

He said the plan for setting up water filtration plants was in pipeline and a survey was being conducted to identify the places in the area.

