Special funds allocated for cancer patients' treatment: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique said on Tuesday that the provincial government had allocated special funds for treatment of cancer patients in the budget 2022-23.

He was presiding over a meeting here at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to discuss the cancer patients' problems.

Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr Sohail and officers of Novartis, a company manufacturing cancer drugs, were present in the meeting.

The minister said that uninterrupted supply of medicines to registered cancer patients was being ensured in Punjab, adding that instructions had been issued to the officers concerned to facilitate registration of cancer patients in Punjab.

He said that the Secretary Ali Jan Khan was monitoring measures to ensure supply of medicines to cancer patients, adding that the government striving to provide the best medical treatment facilities to registered cancer patients.