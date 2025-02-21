Special funds allocated for improvement of jails: Rana Manan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Chairperson of Punjab Chief Minister’s Task Force on Prisons, MPA Rana Manan Khan, said that the Punjab government was committed to prison reforms as Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif allocated special funds for the improvement of jails.

On Friday, he paid a surprise visit to Central Jail Multan to inspect conditions and review facilities for inmates.

During the inspection, he visited various barracks, interacted with inmates, and took stock of their concerns. He issued on-the-spot directives to address multiple complaints raised by prisoners and instructed jail authorities to improve the quality of food and medical facilities.

Talking to the media, he noted that new barracks were being constructed and prison hospitals were being upgraded across Central and District Jails to ensure better living conditions.

He further stated that a modern online system was being implemented to maintain digital records of all prisoner trials, ensuring efficiency and transparency. He also revealed that Central Jail Multan had a capacity of 1,408 inmates, and a deadline had been set for the completion of new barracks to accommodate the increasing number of prisoners.

He maintained that strict monitoring was being carried out to ensure prisoners received their rights, including visitation privileges, and immediate relief would be provided on valid grievances raised by inmates.

Earlier, he was presented a guard of honor by a smartly turned-out contingent of jail police. MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan, Superintendent Jail Chaudhry Arshad Warraich and Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh accompanied him during the visit.