Special gallery to conserve sacred items of Holy Prophet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority is preparing a special gallery to conserve sacred 'Tabarrukat' [belongings] of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in an appropriate way.

According to the authority sources here on Saturday, work for preparing a gallery would cost approximately Rs 65 million.

Sources said that project would be completed by coming June.

The authority was carrying out this work with best professional skills to conserve sacred 'tabarrukat' in appropriate way as per the direction of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

