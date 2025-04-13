Special girl injured in train accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) A mentally challenged girl was seriously injured after being hit by a train in Sialkot.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place at the Bhabharian-Wala Phatak on Ugoki Road where a special girl was walking on the railway track in front of her house when she was hit by the Allama Iqbal Express going from Wazirabad to Karachi.

The 12-year-old Mahnoor was immediately shifted to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital (AIMTH) Sialkot by rescue officials.