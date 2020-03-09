Special girls to get free training

UrduPoint.com
Kiran Welfare Foundation (KWF) and Zaid Zee Institute of Beautician (ZIB) while celebrating the International Women Day here inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for imparting beautician training to girls with physical disabilities including deafness and blindness

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Kiran Welfare Foundation (KWF) and Zaid Zee Institute of Beautician (ZIB) while celebrating the International Women Day here inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for imparting beautician training to girls with physical disabilities including deafness and blindness.

ZIB Managing Director Zaid Zee and KWF Chairperson Dr. Tahir Rasool signed the MoU document on behalf of their respective sides on Monday.

ZIB would impart training of beautician and hairstyling to girls faced with disabilities .They may be wheelchair users, or with impaired or hearing or sight. At the end of month-long training course, the participants would be awarded certificate/diploma by the institute.

On the occasion, Zaid Zee said that special persons had proved their mettle in every field by defeating their disabilities through hard work and quest.

"The special persons are zealot Pakistanis and have the enthusiasm to serve the country, and their proper care and training can make them useful citizens. It is our social, moral, national and religious obligation to protect rights of special persons," he added.

KWF Chairperson Dr. Tahir Rasool and President Rubi Hashim said that the Foundation was utilizing all available resources for rehabilitation of the differently-abled persons thus enabling them to play a role like normal citizens in the development of the country. They also stressed the need to safeguard and be mindful of rights of special persons in the developmental process of the country.

KWF General Secretary Muhammad Abdullah, Begum Raisa Izhar, Afia Ali, Dr. Afsheen, Dr. Waseem, Dr Mehwish and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

