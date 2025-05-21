Special Guard Of Honour Held In Honour Of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A Special Guard of Honour ceremony was held at Yadgar-e-Shuhada, General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M).
According to an ISPR news release, on this solemn occasion, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha to pay tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan.
The Field Marshal dedicated this honour to the entire nation, the Armed Forces of Pakistan, and in particular, to the martyrs and veterans of both civil and Armed Forces & Law Enforcement Agencies.
COAS expressed, “This honour is a tribute to the entire Pakistani Nation and the valiant men and women of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, particularly the martyrs who stood like a ‘Wall of Steel’ against Indian unprovoked, cowardly and unlawful aggression against Pakistan.”
Recent Stories
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..
Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..
Fire disrupts power supply in several areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ27 seconds ago
-
Sherry Rehman condemns Khuzdar terror attack as 'Barbaric', blames India-sponsored terrorism6 minutes ago
-
Special Guard of Honour held in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir6 minutes ago
-
Special Guard of Honour held in honour of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will uproot terrorism: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry6 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 5200 litres adulterated milk, supplier held6 minutes ago
-
Attack on school van in Khuzdar exposes face of Indian state terrorism: Rind6 minutes ago
-
DPM, Afghan Acting FM agree to work together on mutual interests6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s strength recognized worldwide: Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh6 minutes ago
-
3 lives lost as car plummets into Lahore canal6 minutes ago
-
Girl commits suicide over depressed on father's demise16 minutes ago
-
ICT Police congratulate COAS Gen. Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal16 minutes ago