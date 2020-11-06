UrduPoint.com
Special Health Instructions Issued For Tableeghi Ijtema

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Special health instructions issued for Tableeghi Ijtema

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has issued special precautionary instructions for a three-day annual Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema to be held on November 6 to 8

According to a circular issued here on Friday, this year about 54,000 participants are attending the congregation which have been divided into districtwise sections.

An awareness booklet " Protection from Coronavirus for Administration and Participants of the Tableeghi Ijtema" can also be downloaded from the P&SHD website.

The P&SHD stressed the Ijtema participants to strictly follow SOPs issued by the department to control COVID-19.

The Ijtema administration has been asked to ensure social distancing, disinfecting and mask wearing during the congregation.

The Punjab health department also established special health desks in the premises withthe help of local health authorities.

