Special Health Secretary chairs meeting regarding relief activities

NAWABHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Health Secretary Sindh Agha Abdul Rahim on Monday visited Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabd Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and officers of health department.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the Health Secretary was briefed about health facilities being provided in relief camps and progress about the work of young Doctors hired from Faisalabad. Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Hafeez Leghari was also present on the occasion.

Later, the Special Health Secretary along with Health officials visited medical camps established in different areas of Shaheed Benazirabad and inquired about health facilities from flood-hit people.

Agha Abdul Rahim said that on the directives of Sindh Government, concerted efforts were being taken to provide better health facilities by organizing medical camps.

He further said that in order to protect people from diseases spread after rain and floods leaves of doctors, paramedical staff had been cancelled and made them bound to work in medical camps and all health centers to avert any emergency.

He directed District health officer Shaheed Benaziarabad to provide health facilities to people after setting up relief camps.

District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali gave a detailed briefing about health facilities being provided to flood-hit people in Shaheed Benazirabad district.