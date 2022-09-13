UrduPoint.com

Special Health Secretary Chairs Meeting Regarding Relief Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Special Health Secretary chairs meeting regarding relief activities

NAWABHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Special Health Secretary Sindh Agha Abdul Rahim on Monday visited Commissioner Office Shaheed Benazirabad and held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabd Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and officers of health department.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, the Health Secretary was briefed about health facilities being provided in relief camps and progress about the work of young Doctors hired from Faisalabad. Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Hafeez Leghari was also present on the occasion.

Later, the Special Health Secretary along with Health officials visited medical camps established in different areas of Shaheed Benazirabad and inquired about health facilities from flood-hit people.

Agha Abdul Rahim said that on the directives of Sindh Government, concerted efforts were being taken to provide better health facilities by organizing medical camps.

He further said that in order to protect people from diseases spread after rain and floods leaves of doctors, paramedical staff had been cancelled and made them bound to work in medical camps and all health centers to avert any emergency.

He directed District health officer Shaheed Benaziarabad to provide health facilities to people after setting up relief camps.

District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali gave a detailed briefing about health facilities being provided to flood-hit people in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

Related Topics

Sindh Asif Ali Zardari Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Young Progress All From Government

Recent Stories

Six Syrians die in attempt to reach Italy: UN

Six Syrians die in attempt to reach Italy: UN

19 minutes ago
 IAEA Leads Discussions on ZNPP, Concerns Over 'Maj ..

IAEA Leads Discussions on ZNPP, Concerns Over 'Major Mishap' Remain - UN Spokesp ..

19 minutes ago
 Queen Consort Camilla to Look After Elizabeth II's ..

Queen Consort Camilla to Look After Elizabeth II's Horses - Reports

20 minutes ago
 UN Convoy to Reach Kharkiv Region to Deliver Aid T ..

UN Convoy to Reach Kharkiv Region to Deliver Aid This Week - Spokesperson

20 minutes ago
 Flood level at Kotri Barrage reduced to 588,300 cu ..

Flood level at Kotri Barrage reduced to 588,300 cusecs

20 minutes ago
 G77 chief Munir Akram stresses trade, investment & ..

G77 chief Munir Akram stresses trade, investment & tech partnership to boost Sou ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.