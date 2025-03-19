Special Iftar Arranged At Islamabad Police Lines HQ
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Islamabad Capital Police Lines Headquarters is hosting a special Iftar throughout Ramadan, with police officers, personnel, and their families participating
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Lines Headquarters is hosting a special Iftar throughout Ramadan, with police officers, personnel, and their families participating.
Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has taken the initiative to organize Iftar for the police force for the first time. He said that every member of the police force is like family to him, and their welfare is his top priority.
IG Rizvi said that scholars, members of minority communities, journalists, and individuals from various walks of life are also attending the Iftar to promote harmony and unity.
IG said that senior officers of Islamabad Police are also joining officers deployed across the district for Iftar, aiming to boost the morale of the police force.
Rizvi said that police personnel remain on duty away from their children to ensure the safety of citizens, and this duty is above all other responsibilities and acts of worship, allowing the public to observe their religious practices in peace.
IG Rizvi said that together, they will continue to serve the nation and make the city a beacon of peace.He said that this is their ultimate purpose, their duty, and their true form of worship.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road
Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation
2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..
Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after ..
TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female educatio ..
One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report
DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medic ..
Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls ge ..
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation3 minutes ago
-
2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after 27 days3 minutes ago
-
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female education,skill development3 minutes ago
-
DEO Ketch chairs meeting of Annual Education Action Plan14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique orders strict action against medicine thief gang14 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM discusses bilateral ties, trade, culture with Chinese, Iraqi consuls general14 minutes ago
-
Three fraudsters arrested for exploiting patients at LGH, PINS14 minutes ago
-
Rs. 4.75m released for medical expenses of injured cops15 minutes ago
-
43 search-and-sweep operations conducted6 minutes ago
-
Pay orders distributed under Ramazan nigehban package6 minutes ago
-
Special Iftar arranged at Islamabad Police Lines HQ6 minutes ago