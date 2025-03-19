Special Iftar arranged at Islamabad Police Lines HQ

Islamabad Capital Police Lines Headquarters is hosting a special Iftar throughout Ramadan, with police officers, personnel, and their families participating

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police Lines Headquarters is hosting a special Iftar throughout Ramadan, with police officers, personnel, and their families participating.

Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, has taken the initiative to organize Iftar for the police force for the first time. He said that every member of the police force is like family to him, and their welfare is his top priority.

IG Rizvi said that scholars, members of minority communities, journalists, and individuals from various walks of life are also attending the Iftar to promote harmony and unity.

IG said that senior officers of Islamabad Police are also joining officers deployed across the district for Iftar, aiming to boost the morale of the police force.

Rizvi said that police personnel remain on duty away from their children to ensure the safety of citizens, and this duty is above all other responsibilities and acts of worship, allowing the public to observe their religious practices in peace.

IG Rizvi said that together, they will continue to serve the nation and make the city a beacon of peace.He said that this is their ultimate purpose, their duty, and their true form of worship.

