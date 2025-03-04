Special Iftar Arranged For Islamabad Police Personnel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A special iftar arrangement was made for Islamabad Capital police personnel at the Police Lines Headquarters during Ramadan, on Tuesday.
A public relations officer told APP that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior officers of Islamabad Police joined the personnel for iftar, and special prayers were offered for police martyrs.
IG Rizvi said that every officer and personnel of Islamabad Police is determined to fulfill their duties with dedication.
He commended the role of police personnel in ensuring public safety and expressed pride in their professional skills, bravery, and integrity.
IG Rizvi encouraged officers and personnel to continue performing their responsibilities with enthusiasm and professionalism during the holy month of Ramadan.
IG further stated that the purpose of arranging the iftar was to boost morale, recognizing the police force's unwavering commitment to protecting citizens’ lives and property.
/APP-rzr-mkz
