Open Menu

Special Iftar Arranged For Islamabad Police Personnel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Special Iftar arranged for Islamabad Police personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) A special iftar arrangement was made for Islamabad Capital police personnel at the Police Lines Headquarters during Ramadan, on Tuesday.

A public relations officer told APP that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, senior officers of Islamabad Police joined the personnel for iftar, and special prayers were offered for police martyrs.

IG Rizvi said that every officer and personnel of Islamabad Police is determined to fulfill their duties with dedication.

He commended the role of police personnel in ensuring public safety and expressed pride in their professional skills, bravery, and integrity.

IG Rizvi encouraged officers and personnel to continue performing their responsibilities with enthusiasm and professionalism during the holy month of Ramadan.

IG further stated that the purpose of arranging the iftar was to boost morale, recognizing the police force's unwavering commitment to protecting citizens’ lives and property.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

10 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

55 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

3 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan