Special immunization drive against polio begins in Gilgit, Diamer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A ten-day special immunization drive against the crippling disease of polio, begun in Gilgit and Diamer on Wednesday.

Health Department has fixed a target of one hundred and forty six thousand children up to five years to administer anti polio drops and vaccine.

District health department said around three hundred and seventy teams have been deputed in both districts to make the drive success.

The District Heath Officer talking to Radio Pakistan, also appealed the parents to cooperate with medical team to make success the drive.