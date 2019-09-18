UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Immunization Drive Against Polio Begins In Gilgit, Diamer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 04:23 PM

Special immunization drive against polio begins in Gilgit, Diamer

A ten-day special immunization drive against the crippling disease of polio, begun in Gilgit and Diamer on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :A ten-day special immunization drive against the crippling disease of polio, begun in Gilgit and Diamer on Wednesday.

Health Department has fixed a target of one hundred and forty six thousand children up to five years to administer anti polio drops and vaccine.

District health department said around three hundred and seventy teams have been deputed in both districts to make the drive success.

The District Heath Officer talking to Radio Pakistan, also appealed the parents to cooperate with medical team to make success the drive.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Gilgit Baltistan

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Prevent Caracas From Getting Material ..

1 minute ago

Huawei eyes computer market as US squeezes telecom ..

1 minute ago

Values of Human Fraternity Document presented at H ..

25 minutes ago

Meaty issue: Mock pork edges onto Southeast Asian ..

24 minutes ago

Global household wealth falls for first time in a ..

30 minutes ago

Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case: court extends phy ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.