Special Initiative Police Station introduced to facilitate masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chehlic Police Station was given status of Special Initiative Police Station (SIPS), on Saturday. A total of 29 police stations were converted into SIPS across the province, following direction from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the SIPS Multan through video-link, during a ceremony held in Mianwali which was attended by SIPS Chelic Multan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Ansari, Wasim Baddozai, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labar, Regional Police Officer Wasim Khan, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Chief Traffic Officer Humma Naseeb, Battalion Commander Punjab Constabulary Multan Zafar Buzdar and officials of all concerned departments.