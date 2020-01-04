UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Initiative Police Station Introduced To Facilitate Masses

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:38 PM

Special Initiative Police Station introduced to facilitate masses

The Chehlic Police Station was given status of Special Initiative Police Station (SIPS), on Saturday. A total of 29 police stations were converted into SIPS across the province, following direction from Prime Minister Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Chehlic Police Station was given status of Special Initiative Police Station (SIPS), on Saturday. A total of 29 police stations were converted into SIPS across the province, following direction from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the SIPS Multan through video-link, during a ceremony held in Mianwali which was attended by SIPS Chelic Multan, Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, MPAs Nadeem Qureshi, Javed Ansari, Wasim Baddozai, Mian Tariq Abdullah, Saleem Labar, Regional Police Officer Wasim Khan, CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, Chief Traffic Officer Humma Naseeb, Battalion Commander Punjab Constabulary Multan Zafar Buzdar and officials of all concerned departments.

Related Topics

Multan Imran Khan Prime Minister Police Punjab Police Station Traffic Mianwali All From

Recent Stories

Minister distributes cheques among minorities memb ..

53 seconds ago

Prime Minister's dream of public service PTI govt' ..

56 seconds ago

Lavrov, Cavusoglu Express Concerns Over Consequenc ..

58 seconds ago

Three bodies found in Faisalabad

9 minutes ago

Putrified body of woman found in Sialkot

9 minutes ago

Elgar, Van der Dussen fight back for South Africa

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.