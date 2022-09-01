UrduPoint.com

Special Inspection Drive Under PSRA In Hazara Region Ends

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Special inspection drive under PSRA in Hazara Region ends

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The special inspection drive program organized by the Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) in Hazara Region has come to an end on Thursday.

This was stated by the Managing Director PSRA Kabir Afridi while talking to APP here. He said, under the program, implementation of Halka Basta and Single Curriculum Act, including registration, renewal and upgradation of schools in different districts of Hazara Region.

During the special campaign, 480 schools were renewed, 20 new registrations were carried out and 17 were up-gradated, while awareness sessions were held for the implementation of the Halka Basta Act and Single Curriculum Act 2020 in various districts.

He said in this connection, seminars were also held. Giving details, he said, the five-day special inspection drive program organized in the Hazara region ended.

He also visited the schools in Haripur, Kohistan Lower and Mansehra and carried out the operation, renewed 100 schools in Abbottabad district, registered 10 schools and completed the upgradation work of 8 schools.

He said, 155 schools have been renovated in Haripur district. The new registration work of upgrading six schools was completed.

Five schools were renovated in district Kohistan Lower, 210 schools were renewed in district Mansehra and new registration of 10 schools was done.

On this occasion, the school administration instructions were also issued according to which strict action would be taken against the schools violating the government orders.

