UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Inspection Of District Judiciary Begins

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Special inspection of district judiciary begins

LAHORE, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :-:Inspection teams formed by Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Monday started special inspection of district courts in Lodhran and Narowal districts.

The inspection teams will inspect courts in any two districts every week. The teams have been assigned the responsibility of identifying any irregularities and incompetence in the court records and performance as well.

In addition to, orders and judgments on criminal and civil cases as well as on miscellaneous petitions, pending adjudication are being examined in accordance with court rules.

The inspection teams will also check the irregularities noticed in the working of the Judicial Officer particularly as to granting adjournments without sufficient reasons.

The teams will compile their detailed reports and submit to the LHC.

Later, inspection judge and LHC judge of the district concerned will also inspect the district.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Lodhran Narowal Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Huawei ICT competition 2020 global final attracts ..

13 minutes ago

PSDF and Coursera launch free international online ..

16 minutes ago

Pfizer is more than 90 per cent effective for trea ..

35 minutes ago

MoHAP launches International Telemedicine Service

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler exempts all publishing houses from S ..

36 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change explores future of agri ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.