Special inspection of Punjab district judiciary to commence from next week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A special inspection of the district judiciary across Punjab is being initiated on the directions of Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan.

According to the LHC media cell, the performance and complete record of the courts of two districts will be checked every week. "Special physical inspection of Lodhran and Narowal courts will be conducted in the coming week. Judicial officers posted at the Lahore High Court have been assigned the duties of special inspection", it added.

Two teams consisting of judicial officers have been formed to inspect Lodhran and Narowal in the coming week.

The inspection teams include district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions Judges and senior civil judges.

The inspection teams will submit their reports to the chief justice after a thorough inspection of the respective district courts. All possible facilities as well as speedy and quality justice to the litigant public will be ensured. Justice Shahid Waheed of Lahore High Court will monitor all the stages of Special Inspections and in this regard he also gave special instructions to the DG District Judiciary and Inspection Teams as well.