Open Menu

Special Inspection Teams Crack Down On Profiteers In Abbottabad District During Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 06:34 PM

Special inspection teams crack down on profiteers in Abbottabad district during Ramadan

Under the directives of the Secretary and Director of the Food Department, specialized inspection teams have been deployed across Abbottabad district to ensure fair pricing and quality goods provision during the holy month of Ramadan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of the Secretary and Director of the food Department, specialized inspection teams have been deployed across Abbottabad district to ensure fair pricing and quality goods provision during the holy month of Ramadan.

Inspection teams lead by District Food Controller Abbottabad Shad Muhammad conducting inspections as part of a concerted effort to combat price gouging. A planned monthly inspection schedule has been put into action to maximize effectiveness.

Covering both urban centers and remote areas, these teams are leaving no stone unturned in their mission to safeguard consumers' interests in areas of operation including Qalandarabad, Nawanshahr, Mandian, College Road, Sabzi Mandi Road and Main Bazaar.

During these inspections, stern action has been taken against butcher shops and poultry vendors found to be engaging in unfair pricing practices, resulting in fines exceeding one lakh rupees for offenders.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering, the inspection teams are committed to ensuring that consumers receive fair prices and quality products throughout the month of Ramadan.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Lead Price Ramadan

Recent Stories

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program ..

Health Minister briefed on Vector Control Program in KP

6 minutes ago
 Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Ha ..

Delegation of Beef, Mutton Association calls on Hamza Shafqat

6 minutes ago
 Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad techno ..

Dar submits nomination papers for Islamabad technocrat seat

6 minutes ago
 161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

161 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

6 minutes ago
 US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN ..

US voices concern over India's citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discr ..

6 minutes ago
 Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league ..

Ramazan intra academy girls and boys hockey league begins

5 minutes ago
DSP gunned down in Sibi

DSP gunned down in Sibi

5 minutes ago
 21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean ..

21 migrants including five children dead in Aegean: Turkey

5 minutes ago
 ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual co ..

ADB delegation calls on KP CM, discusses mutual cooperation

8 minutes ago
 Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback ..

Whale of a tail: Scientists track unique humpback 'fingerprint'

5 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gla ..

PSL 2024 Playoff 2 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, W ..

34 minutes ago
 Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratod ..

Fines changes on open hotels 63 thousand.A.C Ratodero

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan