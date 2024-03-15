Special inspection teams crack down on profiteers in Abbottabad district during Ramadan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of the Secretary and Director of the food Department, specialized inspection teams have been deployed across Abbottabad district to ensure fair pricing and quality goods provision during the holy month of Ramadan.

Inspection teams lead by District Food Controller Abbottabad Shad Muhammad conducting inspections as part of a concerted effort to combat price gouging. A planned monthly inspection schedule has been put into action to maximize effectiveness.

Covering both urban centers and remote areas, these teams are leaving no stone unturned in their mission to safeguard consumers' interests in areas of operation including Qalandarabad, Nawanshahr, Mandian, College Road, Sabzi Mandi Road and Main Bazaar.

During these inspections, stern action has been taken against butcher shops and poultry vendors found to be engaging in unfair pricing practices, resulting in fines exceeding one lakh rupees for offenders.

Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against profiteering, the inspection teams are committed to ensuring that consumers receive fair prices and quality products throughout the month of Ramadan.