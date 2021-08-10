Special instructions issued for foolproof security to Muharram processions: Sh Rashid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Tuesday said that special instructions have been issued to chief secretaries and police officials to ensure foolproof security to the processions of Muharram-ul-Haram across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Tuesday said that special instructions have been issued to chief secretaries and police officials to ensure foolproof security to the processions of Muharram-ul-Haram across the country.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that all effective measures would be adopted to maintain law and order, security and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He appealed to follow National Command and Operation Center's (NCOC) COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease during Muharram-ul-Haram days in the wake of a sudden increase in the number of infections.

He said that ulema's role was important in this regard to guide the people to observe these SOPs and added that no one would be allowed to play with the sentiments of others during this holy month.

He said that it was the responsibility of every countryman to promote the culture of peace and brotherhood in the holy days of Muharram to fail the nefarious designs of enemies who want to create a rift in the society.

He said that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Directorate of Security (NDS) and Israeli spy agency were trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan and they were also active in media against Pakistan.

He said that it was high time to jointly face the conspiracies of enemies of Pakistan who always remained active against our motherland.

He added opposition parties were unaware of regional changes expected in the coming six months.

He said that the Ministry of Interior had completed its investigation on Afghan's ambassador's daughter's case and it had shared factual situation with the Afghan investigation team through the Foreign Office.

He said that a vaccination portal would be prepared within a few days to serve the citizens regarding vaccination certificates for Muslim countries.

He said that the government had decided to start 1122 service in the Federal capital to ensure immediate help during the flood-like situations as no such quick service was available here. He added new vehicles would be provided for the purpose.

He said that during his visit to National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) headquarter, he received a briefing on the functioning of NADRA and steps being taken to further improve the performance of the authority.

He said that the authority had started an operation against corrupt elements and employees were being suspended for their alleged role in the wrongdoings. He added a process had been launched for re-verification of seven million national identity cards, which were issued before the biometric system.

He said that efforts were being made to make the authority at par with international organizations' standards. He said that several measures had been taken to avoid issuing CNIC to any illegal or unauthorized person.