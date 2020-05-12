UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Investigation Unit Arrests Afghan Trained Terrorists, Lyari Gang Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:49 PM

Special Investigation Unit arrests Afghan trained terrorists, Lyari Gang member

The Special Investigation Unit in two intelligence based operations arrested three including two terrorists trained from Afghanistan and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit in two intelligence based operations arrested three including two terrorists trained from Afghanistan and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release issued by spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday, the SIU apprehended Nabi Gul and Muhammad Aqeel who have received training from Afghanistan.

The arrested during preliminary investigation confessed target killing of two Intelligence Bureau officers in 2008 at Burns Road. They also confessed their involvement in number of murders and other heinous crimes in Karachi.

The SIU in another intelligence based operation arrested Lyari Gang member Shahzad alias Chotto wanted to police in number of cases registered against him at different police stations of the city.

Accused Shahzad during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in over 40 murder cases.

He along with his other associates, on the orders of Uzair Jan Baloch, was involved in targeted killings of members of rival gang Baba Ladla Group, political party workers and citizens in different parts of the city.

All the arrested are being interrogated and arms, ammo recovered from their possession has been sent for forensic.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Murder Afghanistan Target Killing Police Road Lyari From

Recent Stories

Women empowerment top priority of present govt: Gh ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Netanyahu Extends Condolences to Family o ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Starts Supplying Medical Institutions With R ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee falls against dollar in interbank

2 minutes ago

Premier League braced for TV losses as player prot ..

2 minutes ago

Saleem Malik threatens to approach ICC if PCB does ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.