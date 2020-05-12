Special Investigation Unit arrests Afghan trained terrorists, Lyari Gang member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :The Special Investigation Unit in two intelligence based operations arrested three including two terrorists trained from Afghanistan and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to a news release issued by spokesman to Sindh Police on Tuesday, the SIU apprehended Nabi Gul and Muhammad Aqeel who have received training from Afghanistan.

The arrested during preliminary investigation confessed target killing of two Intelligence Bureau officers in 2008 at Burns Road. They also confessed their involvement in number of murders and other heinous crimes in Karachi.

The SIU in another intelligence based operation arrested Lyari Gang member Shahzad alias Chotto wanted to police in number of cases registered against him at different police stations of the city.

Accused Shahzad during initial interrogation confessed his involvement in over 40 murder cases.

He along with his other associates, on the orders of Uzair Jan Baloch, was involved in targeted killings of members of rival gang Baba Ladla Group, political party workers and citizens in different parts of the city.

All the arrested are being interrogated and arms, ammo recovered from their possession has been sent for forensic.