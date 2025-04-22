Open Menu

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrest Street Crime Suspect

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest street crime suspect

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CIA Karachi Police apprehended a street crime suspect during an intelligence-based raid at the main road near Saba Chowrangi, close to Saba Cinema

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the CIA Karachi Police apprehended a street crime suspect during an intelligence-based raid at the main road near Saba Chowrangi, close to Saba Cinema.

According to spokesperson for SIU on Tuesday, the suspect, identified as Muhammad Ameen, son of Muhammad Ismail, was taken into custody during the operation. A 9mm pistol was recovered from his possession.

During initial interrogation, Ameen reportedly confessed to his involvement in multiple street crime incidents across various areas of Karachi, along with his accomplices.

A case has been registered against him under the Sindh Arms Control Act, and further investigations are underway.

