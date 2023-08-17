Open Menu

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrest Three Extortionists

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 11:06 PM

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday announced to have arrested three alleged extortionists and recovered extortion demand slips, live rounds, mobile phones used in demanding extortion and SIM cards

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Thursday announced to have arrested three alleged extortionists and recovered extortion demand slips, live rounds, mobile phones used in demanding extortion and SIM cards.

According to SSP SIU, the arrested had demanded extortion from a hotel owner in Landhi.

The accused were arrested on a tip off from Brigade area near Jinnah Ground. They were identified as Akhtar, Tahir and Shahnawaz. Recovered SIMs were registered with arrested accused Shahnawaz's name.

They had demanded extortion of Rs. 0.5 million from the owner of Danish Sheermal House. The accused were arrested when they were going to give extortion slips along with live rounds to harass the owner of Danish Sheermal House for not paying them the extortion.

Further investigations were underway.

