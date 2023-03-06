Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests extortionist, recovers hand grenade

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) - Karachi Police on Monday arrested an alleged member of an extortionists gang and recovered a hand grenade from his possession

The unit acting on a tip-off arrested accused Anas Khan from Kalakot area of the megalopolis, according to a spokesman for SIU.

The arrested accused along with his accomplice Amin alias Chuchu extorted traders in Lyari and taking directions from Shahmeer Baloch gang being operated from a neighbouring country.

In the year 2022, the arrested accused, along with his gang leader Shahmeer Baloch and accomplices Murtaza Rehman and Saqib, shot dead a shopkeeper named Salman during a robbery. In this incident, the accused had been arrested along with his accomplice. The case of the incident was registered with Garden police station.

A case had been registered against the accused under Explosives Act in police station SIU on the recovery of a hand grenade. Further investigations were underway.