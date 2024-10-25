Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrests Four Of Robbers Gang
Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in an action in Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed citizens coming from abroad and robbed banks/money changers inside Pakistan at gunpoint
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in an action in Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed citizens coming from abroad and robbed banks/money changers inside Pakistan at gunpoint.
According to SSP SIU Muhammad Shoaib on Friday, the unit also recovered three 30 bore pistols and two stolen motorcycles. The motorcycles were stolen from the limits of Joharabad police station by the arrested accused.
Arrested were identified as Akbar, Umar, Jahanzeb and Rahim.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal
Governor SBP highlights promising outlook, improvements in Pakistan's economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terrorists1 minute ago
-
Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari53 minutes ago
-
2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered1 minute ago
-
Pakistan owns ample amount of resources to run the economy: Qaiser Bangali1 minute ago
-
16 outlaws arrested; drugs and weapons recovered1 minute ago
-
APHC reviews preparation, protest programs on Kashmir Black Day1 minute ago
-
PTI’s approach has cost Pakistan dearly, time to move forward: Ahsan Iqbal1 minute ago
-
PTI orchestrated ‘armed attack’ on prison vans near Sangjani Toll Plaza: Tarar57 seconds ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi1 minute ago
-
CM expresses resent on delay of Quetta’s beautification work1 minute ago
-
Black Day to be observed in Balochistan on Oct 27: Says Gulab3 seconds ago
-
10 FC soldiers martyred, three injured in DI Khan attack4 seconds ago