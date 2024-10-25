Open Menu

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrests Four Of Robbers Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) in an action in Khwaja Ajmer Nagri area arrested four alleged members of a gang that robbed citizens coming from abroad and robbed banks/money changers inside Pakistan at gunpoint

According to SSP SIU Muhammad Shoaib on Friday, the unit also recovered three 30 bore pistols and two stolen motorcycles. The motorcycles were stolen from the limits of Joharabad police station by the arrested accused.

Arrested were identified as Akbar, Umar, Jahanzeb and Rahim.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are underway.

