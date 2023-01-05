UrduPoint.com

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrests Gang Of Illegal Arms Smugglers

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests gang of illegal arms smugglers

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested five of a gang including a policeman involved in illegal arms smuggling from Darra Adamkhel to Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi on Thursday claimed to have arrested five of a gang including a policeman involved in illegal arms smuggling from Darra Adamkhel to Karachi.

According to SSP SIU Karachi, the accused were arrested from Nusrat Bhutto Colony, North Nazimabad.

They were identified as Zeeshan Abbasi, Abbas alias Arbaz, Anwar Jan, Imran and Muhammad Mohsin. Five 9mm were also recovered from their possession.

Arrested accused used to smuggle arms from Darra Adamkhel to Karachi and supplied them to criminals in Karachi.

They used to transport the arms from Darra Adamkhel to Abbottabad where Faizan, an accomplice and a close relative of arrested accused Zeeshan, used to pack the arms in sweets boxes.

Faizan is posted in the office of DPO Abbottabad. After packing, the arms were transported to Sorhab Goth, Karachi and Lasbela from where accused Zeeshan and Anwar collected the arms and later supply it to criminal elements.

Accused Anwar is a Police Constable posted at Madadgar-15 Police Station Paposh Nagar. The accused received the weapons packed in sweet boxes from the bus stand in police uniform.

The cases under relevant sections had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Abbottabad Police Station CIA Nusrat Bhutto Lasbela North Nazimabad Criminals From

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM directs for crackdown against wheat ..

Balochistan CM directs for crackdown against wheat hoarders

1 minute ago
 6 policemen injure in attack on polio team D I Kha ..

6 policemen injure in attack on polio team D I Khan

1 minute ago
 Erdogan to Discuss Outlooks for Ukrainian Peace Wi ..

Erdogan to Discuss Outlooks for Ukrainian Peace With Zelenskyy

1 minute ago
 47th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Co ..

47th BoD meeting of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) held

1 minute ago
 Immense potential of growth in Pakistan-UK relatio ..

Immense potential of growth in Pakistan-UK relations: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..

10 minutes ago
 Liquid foreign reserves position

Liquid foreign reserves position

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.