Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests gang involved in defrauding citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Monday arrested a five-member gang of fraudsters from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and recovered looted cash from their possession.

According to SSP SIU, the arrested gang used to defraud citizens under the pretext of doubling their cash and gold.

The accused arrested revealed, during the initial interrogation, that they used to target well-to-do people and entered their houses under false pretense - doubling their cash and gold, and either hypnotized them or robbed them.

Similarly, they targeted the people who withdrew larger amounts from banks. One of the member of gang used to portray as a saint to trick people for doubling their cash and gold.

The accused arrested identified as Haji Bakhshal, Gulbahar, Anwar Ali, Meval and Waheed alias Aslam confessed to committing such crimes here and in other cities.

The SIU also recovered two pistols and Rs 0.27 million in cash from their possession.