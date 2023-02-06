UrduPoint.com

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrests Gang Involved In Defrauding Citizens

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests gang involved in defrauding citizens

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Monday arrested a five-member gang of fraudsters from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and recovered looted cash from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Karachi Police on Monday arrested a five-member gang of fraudsters from Gulistan-e-Jauhar area and recovered looted cash from their possession.

According to SSP SIU, the arrested gang used to defraud citizens under the pretext of doubling their cash and gold.

The accused arrested revealed, during the initial interrogation, that they used to target well-to-do people and entered their houses under false pretense - doubling their cash and gold, and either hypnotized them or robbed them.

Similarly, they targeted the people who withdrew larger amounts from banks. One of the member of gang used to portray as a saint to trick people for doubling their cash and gold.

The accused arrested identified as Haji Bakhshal, Gulbahar, Anwar Ali, Meval and Waheed alias Aslam confessed to committing such crimes here and in other cities.

The SIU also recovered two pistols and Rs 0.27 million in cash from their possession.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Anwar Ali Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Pro ..

Secretary-General of Muslim Council of Elders, Prosecutor of International Crimi ..

5 minutes ago
 GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investmen ..

GMG acquires &#039;aswaaq LLC&#039; from Investment Corporation of Dubai

5 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends action on FIRs registered against Sheikh ..

2 minutes ago
 No compromise on provision of speedy services to c ..

No compromise on provision of speedy services to citizens: DG FDA

2 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Khan asks govern ..

29 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister S ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry calls B ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.