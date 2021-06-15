Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two dacoits, recovers hand grenade, bomb

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Karachi Tuesday arrested two robbers from Mawach Goth and recovered pistols, hand grenade and an 'Awan' bomb from their possession.

SSP SIU Capt. (Retd.) Haider Raza said Naseer alias Don and Muhammad Salman were arrested from near Suparco Road, Mawach Goth and two unlicensed pistols, a hand grenade and an Awan bomb were recovered from them.

Both accused were nominated in various FIRs registered against them at different police stations.

They were also absconding in a case registered against them at Saeedabad PS while they were identified by witnesses in FIR# 88/2021 registered at PS Baldia Town.

The accused were also traced to be involved in two other cases registered at PS SITE-A and Baldia after being identified in CCTV footages of the cases.

The SIU registered four cases against both arrested under relevant Sections of Explosives Act, Anti Terrorism Act and others. Further investigations were underway.