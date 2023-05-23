Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrests two of robbers gang

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two of a robbers gang involved in snatching cash from people outside banks and ATMs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two of a robbers gang involved in snatching cash from people outside banks and ATMs.

Accused identified as Abid Rasheed and Nadir Hussain were arrested on a tip-off from Pak Colony area, according to SSP SIU.

The gang was involved in snatching cash from citizens outside banks and ATMs on gunpoint.

A pistol was also recovered from the possession of accused Abid Rasheed.

Accused Nadir Hussain was arrested earlier in injured condition after an encounter with Police. He was an absconder in five cases registered against him.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.