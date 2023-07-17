Open Menu

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Arrests Two Of Robbers Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:35 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Karachi Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three of a robbers gang from Gulshan-e-Mazdoor Saeedabad area and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Arrested were identified as Muhammad Imtiaz, Muhammad Sarfraz and Abid, according to SSP SIU.

The arrested accused along with their other accomplices were involved in a number of street crimes. The gang was involved in snatching cash from citizens outside banks at gunpoint.

They committed these crimes in Malir, Shah Faisal, Airport Road, Landhi, Quaidabad and other areas.

They were habitual criminals and had been to jail earlier also. Concerned police stations were informed about their arrest and further investigations were underway.

