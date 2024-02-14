Open Menu

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Nabs Two Extortionists

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 06:19 PM

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in extortion activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in extortion activities.

According to SSP SIU, the suspects, identified as Shoaib Abdul Rauf and Muhammad Umair, were arrested from Jamshed Quarters after demanding a ransom from Muhammad Usama, a local resident.

The extortionists targeted Usama, demanding Rs. 0.5 million via phone calls and messages on December 21st, 2023. Later, on December 30th, 2023, they escalated their threats by delivering a parcel containing an extortion slip of Rs. 1 million, along with a 9mm pistol bullet and two handkerchiefs, to Usama's watchman. The parcel also included a menacing message, threatening Usama's family if the ransom wasn't paid.

The SIU, following a case registered at Jamshed Quarters Police Station, pursued the investigation, leading to the recovery of the mobile phone and SIM card used in the extortion scheme.

Notably, Shoaib Abdul Rauf, one of the arrested individuals, is Muhammad Usama's brother-in-law and the alleged mastermind behind the extortion plot, carried out in collaboration with his accomplice, Muhammad Umair.

Tragically, the pressure of the extortion and threats proved fatal, as Usama's father succumbed to the distress.

This isn't Shoaib Abdul Rauf's first encounter with the law; he had been previously arrested in 2021 at Ferozabad Police Station. Both suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime during preliminary interrogations, with further investigations ongoing.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Police Station Mobile CIA Jamshed December Family From Million

Recent Stories

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI scores

5 minutes ago
 Constable injured in an encounter

Constable injured in an encounter

5 minutes ago
 Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held Fe ..

Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24

5 minutes ago
 Profiteers imposed fine

Profiteers imposed fine

5 minutes ago
 WASA warns defaulters of strict action

WASA warns defaulters of strict action

5 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 1 ..

RDA issues notices to 2 illegal housing schemes, 11 land subdivisions

5 minutes ago
Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites ..

Fazl rejects general elections’ results, invites Nawaz to sit in opposition

19 minutes ago
 Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib A ..

Early sown cotton yields more production: Saqib Ateel

14 minutes ago
 KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST

KP Governor inaugurates IT lab at AUST

14 minutes ago
 Three outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Three outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

5 minutes ago
 Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held Fe ..

Kenya marathon star Kiptum's funeral to be held February 24

5 minutes ago
 Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in ov ..

Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in over a decade: Egypt TV

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan