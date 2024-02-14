Special Investigation Unit (SIU) nabs two extortionists

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU)/ Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in extortion activities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police successfully apprehended two individuals involved in extortion activities.

According to SSP SIU, the suspects, identified as Shoaib Abdul Rauf and Muhammad Umair, were arrested from Jamshed Quarters after demanding a ransom from Muhammad Usama, a local resident.

The extortionists targeted Usama, demanding Rs. 0.5 million via phone calls and messages on December 21st, 2023. Later, on December 30th, 2023, they escalated their threats by delivering a parcel containing an extortion slip of Rs. 1 million, along with a 9mm pistol bullet and two handkerchiefs, to Usama's watchman. The parcel also included a menacing message, threatening Usama's family if the ransom wasn't paid.

The SIU, following a case registered at Jamshed Quarters Police Station, pursued the investigation, leading to the recovery of the mobile phone and SIM card used in the extortion scheme.

Notably, Shoaib Abdul Rauf, one of the arrested individuals, is Muhammad Usama's brother-in-law and the alleged mastermind behind the extortion plot, carried out in collaboration with his accomplice, Muhammad Umair.

Tragically, the pressure of the extortion and threats proved fatal, as Usama's father succumbed to the distress.

This isn't Shoaib Abdul Rauf's first encounter with the law; he had been previously arrested in 2021 at Ferozabad Police Station. Both suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime during preliminary interrogations, with further investigations ongoing.