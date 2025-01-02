- Home
- Pakistan
- Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviews initiatives for economic transformation
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Reviews Initiatives For Economic Transformation
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened 11th Apex Committee Meeting on Thursday to review various initiatives being steered through the forum
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened 11th Apex Committee Meeting on Thursday to review various initiatives being steered through the forum.
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of the Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and high level government officials.
Secretary Apex Committee briefed the forum about strategic focus, initiatives and contributions of SIFC to support National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-2029 ‘Uraan Pakistan’. The committee showed profound satisfaction in improving the macro-economic conditions of the country while emphasizing upon the importance of collective efforts for ensuring unhindered economic growth and passing on the dividends to the masses.
During the session, the Committee approved the Action Plan for Optimization of SEZs to rejuvenate industrial landscape of Pakistan. The committee also reviewed the proposal of National Minerals Harmonization Framework with due consent of all stakeholders. Forum was briefed on various initiatives in the domain of HRD, enabling improvement of skills and global standard accreditation. Chief Ministers also shared the ongoing initiatives in each province which will spur the economic growth.
COAS assured firm resolve of Pakistan Army’s support to government’s initiatives for economic stability ensuring peace and security.
At the end, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in setting the tone for future activities during 2025. He also emphasized upon the importance of collective efforts at all tiers in the larger interest of the country.
Recent Stories
FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming
Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 20256 minutes ago
-
PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui6 minutes ago
-
5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation2 seconds ago
-
Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider4 seconds ago
-
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy5 seconds ago
-
Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy7 seconds ago
-
Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population Welfare Department Ba ..8 seconds ago
-
Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing21 seconds ago
-
Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA23 seconds ago
-
LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather24 seconds ago
-
Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviews initiatives for economic transformation27 seconds ago
-
Thallium Stress Scan equipment at PIC to be made functional soon11 seconds ago