Open Menu

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Reviews Initiatives For Economic Transformation

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) reviews initiatives for economic transformation

Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened 11th Apex Committee Meeting on Thursday to review various initiatives being steered through the forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) convened 11th Apex Committee Meeting on Thursday to review various initiatives being steered through the forum.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of the Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan and high level government officials.

Secretary Apex Committee briefed the forum about strategic focus, initiatives and contributions of SIFC to support National Economic Transformation Plan 2024-2029 ‘Uraan Pakistan’. The committee showed profound satisfaction in improving the macro-economic conditions of the country while emphasizing upon the importance of collective efforts for ensuring unhindered economic growth and passing on the dividends to the masses.

During the session, the Committee approved the Action Plan for Optimization of SEZs to rejuvenate industrial landscape of Pakistan. The committee also reviewed the proposal of National Minerals Harmonization Framework with due consent of all stakeholders. Forum was briefed on various initiatives in the domain of HRD, enabling improvement of skills and global standard accreditation. Chief Ministers also shared the ongoing initiatives in each province which will spur the economic growth.

COAS assured firm resolve of Pakistan Army’s support to government’s initiatives for economic stability ensuring peace and security.

At the end, the Prime Minister appreciated the role of SIFC, ministries, departments and affiliated stakeholders in setting the tone for future activities during 2025. He also emphasized upon the importance of collective efforts at all tiers in the larger interest of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Army Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans tr ..

FBI probes potential accomplices in New Orleans truck ramming

6 minutes ago
 Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year i ..

Wall Street lifts spirits after Asia starts year in red

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Police achieve first major success against ..

Punjab Police achieve first major success against Kacha criminals in 2025

6 minutes ago
 PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guida ..

PTI members justified in seeking founder’s guidance: Siddiqui

6 minutes ago
 5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

5G spectrum expected to improve internet situation

2 seconds ago
 Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

Balighur Rehman calls on Sardar Saleem Haider

4 seconds ago
Applications being sought to shift tube wells on s ..

Applications being sought to shift tube wells on solar energy

5 seconds ago
 Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60 ..

Balloting held to distribute agri appliances on 60% subsidy

7 seconds ago
 Everyone has to play role for formation of better ..

Everyone has to play role for formation of better family: Secretary Population W ..

8 seconds ago
 Efforts to support health welfare of injured polic ..

Efforts to support health welfare of injured police personnel ongoing

21 seconds ago
 Submarine cable fault may impact internet services ..

Submarine cable fault may impact internet services in Pakistan: PTA

23 seconds ago
 LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold ..

LWMC teams working in field 24/7 despite fog, cold weather

24 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan