Special JIT Formed To Probe 'malicious Social Media Campaign' Against IHC Chief Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 09:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday evening notified a four-member special Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe the "malicious campaign on social media" against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Amir Farooq.

The JIT, headed by the Director Cyber Crime of Federal Investigation Agency, would comprise one representative each of Inter Services Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau, and Islamabad Capital Territory Police.

The FIA Headquarters would be provide secretarial support to the JIT, which would present its report to the ministry within a fortnight, the notification said.

