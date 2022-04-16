Special Judge of Anti-Corruption Court Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro on Saturday visited the gastro ward of Liaquat University Hospital here and expressed satisfaction over the health services being offered there

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Judge of Anti-Corruption Court Abdul Ghafoor Kalhoro on Saturday visited the gastro ward of Liaquat University Hospital here and expressed satisfaction over the health services being offered there.

According to a hospital spokesman, the judge was briefed that the ward was working round the clock, and treated hundreds of patients daily.

He said unlike any other government hospital in the province, the LUH offered 24 hours endoscopy service. All the lab tests concerning gastro were offered free to the patients, who also received free medicines.

The judge appreciated Dr Akram Bajwa, head of the ward, and his team for their services.