'Special Kashmir advisory committee' to be formed soon for peaceful solution of Kashmir cause: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick Sunday announced that a special Kashmir advisory committee would be constituted soon on every district level to mobilize and for peaceful solution of Kashmir cause.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said that a multi-faceted board comprising top national and intentional diplomatic experts would play their active role for this advisory committee on Kashmir issue, adding, the committee would offer comprehensive recommendations to the Government in response to the Indian Supreme Court’s decision.

She also urged youth to tap modern tools of IT to help influence the world against war crimes and human right violation of Kashmiris, adding, youth should devote their time and energies for the promotion of Kashmir cause and raise their voice for the oppressed and subjugated people of Indian Illegally Occupied & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

She said the innocent people of Kashmir had been made alien in their own homeland where occupation forces were killing, torturing and maiming the youth, while the women were being dishonored.

She asked students to intensify their political, diplomatic and moral support to their brothers and sisters in IIOJK, who were struggling for their inherent right to self-determination, adding, overseas youth should sent online petitions against Indian government who are busy in demographic changes in Kashmir.

She also demanded international organization to pay attention and demilitarize Kashmir under UN’s resolution, adding,

"Human rights violations and demographic changes will not disappear if a government blocks access to international observers and then invests in a public relations campaign to offset any unwanted publicity."

She further said, "The present Secretary General of the UN is very active, therefore, he will play his due role in solving the Kashmir dispute."

"Jammu & Kashmir is the core dispute between Pakistan and India and to ensure peace and stability in South Asia the international community must play its due role in the peaceful resolution of the dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions," she urged.

"The government of India only aim to change the demographic character of Muslim majority in IIOJK and dis empower its residents," she said.

"Indian administration was only pursuing a policy by splitting the population of Kashmir to secure their political future," she added.

She asked people not to lose hope but stay vigilant and alert, and safeguard the Kashmiri rights and write online e-mails to UN and highlight the sufferings of Kashmiris.