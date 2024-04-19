Special literary session “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian” held at PAL

The 19th special literary session of the series “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian” (Tea, Chat and Books) held here at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 19th special literary session of the series “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian” (Tea, Chat and Books) held here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

In his welcome remarks, Director General PAL Muhammad Asim Butt said that today was special session titled “Eid Milan Nishist” of the series “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian”.

Chairperson PAL Dr. Najiba Arif, Imdad Akash, Aamir Raza, Ms.

Sanobar Nazar, Rana Ajmal Khan, Hafiza Amna Sadia and others were participated in the special session.

The speakers on the occasion shed light on the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence. They said that artificial intelligence has many benefits, there are also drawbacks.

The participants also agreed to organize a theater workshop at PAL Faiz Auditorium. Chairperson PAL Dr Najiba Arif assured her full support in organizing a theater workshop at PAL.