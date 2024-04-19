Open Menu

Special Literary Session “Chai, Batian Aur Kitabian” Held At PAL

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM

Special literary session “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian” held at PAL

The 19th special literary session of the series “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian” (Tea, Chat and Books) held here at Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The 19th special literary session of the series “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian” (Tea, Chat and Books) held here at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

In his welcome remarks, Director General PAL Muhammad Asim Butt said that today was special session titled “Eid Milan Nishist” of the series “Chai, Batian aur Kitabian”.

Chairperson PAL Dr. Najiba Arif, Imdad Akash, Aamir Raza, Ms.

Sanobar Nazar, Rana Ajmal Khan, Hafiza Amna Sadia and others were participated in the special session.

The speakers on the occasion shed light on the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence. They said that artificial intelligence has many benefits, there are also drawbacks.

The participants also agreed to organize a theater workshop at PAL Faiz Auditorium. Chairperson PAL Dr Najiba Arif assured her full support in organizing a theater workshop at PAL.

Related Topics

Pakistan Milan

Recent Stories

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action agains ..

DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: K ..

Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in ..

Pakistan aims to agree outline of new IMF loan in May - Finance Minister

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global ma ..

Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts

2 minutes ago
 Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Na ..

Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association

2 minutes ago
 Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent floodi ..

Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding

5 minutes ago
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after ..

West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks

4 minutes ago
 Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout ..

Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate

5 minutes ago
 Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Ir ..

Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran

5 minutes ago
 PTF meeting for polio eradication held

PTF meeting for polio eradication held

4 minutes ago
 Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated

5 minutes ago
 BISP cash disbursement center set up

BISP cash disbursement center set up

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan