Special Martyrs & Ghazi Memorial Wall Built In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A special Martyrs and Ghazi Memorial Wall has been built at the Central Police Office, and the Names of martyrs and Ghazis have been written in golden words on the wall.

Also, gold medals are being given to all martyrs and silver medals to Ghazis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr.

Usman Anwar said they would soon start the process of awarding bravery medals to the policemen who arrest dangerous criminals. He said all resources were being utilised for rehabilitation and treatment of Ghazis.

He said resources were being utilised for welfare of martyrs' children, including the best education and jobs. DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar and AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and other officers were also present on the occasion.

