Special MDCAT exam for COVID-19 positive students on Dec 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission's (PMC) special MDCAT examination for COVID-19 positive students will be held on December 13.

According to an official of PMC, any student who had tested COVID-19 positive during period of November 15, 2020 to November 29, 2020 will be permitted to sit in the special MDCAT exam.

He said that only COVID-19 positive applicants will be required to provide their COVID-19 test result to PMC by uploading it at nts.org.pk/PMC. On this they will be immediately deferred to the special MDCAT exam.

The link for uploading the test result will remain operational by November 29, 2020. The special MDCAT exam will be conducted on the same structure and standard as the MDCAT exam being conducted on November 29, 2020, he added.

He said that the students will use the same roll number however, they will be required to print fresh roll number slips designating the special centres for the special MDCAT exam. NTS will be notifying the deferred applicants via SMS for downloading the slip.

Meanwhile, a delegation of foreign medical graduates met with the PMC vice president and represented their concerns and issues.

It was confirmed to them that the commission was actively working on solving the issue and completing recognition of foreign medical and dental colleges however, recognition is dependent on each country responding with the necessary information which is in the process.

The delegation was informed that the PMC will complete the recognition process of a foreign college within 10 days of receipt of verification documents from the relevant government of the country.

The delegation was further informed that as soon as a foreign college is verified and recognized by the PMC, the graduates of such college will be processed as per law for licensing pathway. Foreign medical graduates were apprised that the commission is currently working on and the council will take up the issue of students who have already graduated from black listed colleges or those which are not recognized by the commission to consider any possible alternative solution for them and a final decision will be communicated at the earliest.