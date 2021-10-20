UrduPoint.com

Special Meals Served To Prisoners On 12th Rabiul Awal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:25 PM

Special meals served to prisoners on 12th Rabiul Awal

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, special meals were served to prisoners in all jails on 12 Rabiul Awal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, special meals were served to prisoners in all jails on 12 Rabiul Awal.

Paratha, tea and halwa were given in breakfast while chicken biryani, yogurt and traditional zarda were given in lunch.

The prisoners were served chicken boti, vermicelli and Kashmiri tea in dinner.

This was done in connection with the auspicious occasion of birth celebrationsof the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) who practised taking care of captivesand set examples of well treating them, the CM added.

