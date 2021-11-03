UrduPoint.com

Special Measures Being Taken To Empower Women In AJK: PM Niazi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 11:06 PM

Special measures being taken to empower women in AJK: PM Niazi

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that special measures are being taken to empower women in AJK as it was essential for the development of society

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) : Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that special measures are being taken to empower women in AJK as it was essential for the development of society.

He was speaking to a delegation led by Chairperson National Commission for the Dignity of Women Nelufar Bakhtiar which called on him in the State metropolis on Wednesday.

He said the Government of AJK was taking steps to provide equal opportunities to women in all the sectors.

He said women will be given full representations in the local body elections and added that the government will also increase the number of reserved seats for women in the Legislative Assembly.

He said women police stations are being set up across the state. While a women police station has been set up in Rawalakot and similar police stations will be set up in all districts soon after Muzaffarabad and Mirpur.

Nelufar Bakhtiar said that the AJK government was doing its best to empower women and the plan to set up women police stations was commendable.

The National Commission for the Dignity of Women will play its role for the development and prosperity of women in AJK and will coordinate with the State Commission on the Status of Women in the State for the advancement of women.

Paying homage to the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir for taking interest in the development of women, Nelufar Bakhtiar expressed the hope that under his leadership all the issues of women in AJK would be resolved on priority basis.

