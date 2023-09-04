Special measures being taken to improve cleanliness: Sec LG South

Secretary Local Government South Punjab, Amin Owaisi, said that special measures were being taken to improve cleanliness of city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government South Punjab, Amin Owaisi, said that special measures were being taken to improve cleanliness of city of Saints.

He expressed these views during visit to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) office here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqub gave briefing on sanitation situation.

New board of directors has been formed for the improvement of the company's affairs and capacity of the company will also increase.

Amin Owaisi directed officials to place containers and dust bins at central places of the city in order to provide pleasant environment to citizens.

Company was performing well despite limited resources.

He also ordered to fix place for new landfill sites and transfer stations.

Earlier, CEO Shahid Yaqub said that merit policy was implemented to improve the performance of the company. Exemplary cleanliness was ensured on all mega events including Muharram-ul- Haram and Eid-ul-Adha.

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Amin Owaisi also visited various branches of the company and took briefing.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Chairman MWMC BoD Mian Rashid Iqbal paid visit to MWMC office. CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqub welcomed the chairman and presented bouquet.

Speaking on this occasion, steps would be taken to improve company's performance as per vision of Punjab Government.

Earlier, he took briefing on performance of the company and working mechanism.