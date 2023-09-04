Open Menu

Special Measures Being Taken To Improve Cleanliness: Sec LG South

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Special measures being taken to improve cleanliness: Sec LG South

Secretary Local Government South Punjab, Amin Owaisi, said that special measures were being taken to improve cleanliness of city of Saints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Local Government South Punjab, Amin Owaisi, said that special measures were being taken to improve cleanliness of city of Saints.

He expressed these views during visit to Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) office here on Monday.

Chief Executive Officer MWMC Shahid Yaqub gave briefing on sanitation situation.

New board of directors has been formed for the improvement of the company's affairs and capacity of the company will also increase.

Amin Owaisi directed officials to place containers and dust bins at central places of the city in order to provide pleasant environment to citizens.

Company was performing well despite limited resources.

He also ordered to fix place for new landfill sites and transfer stations.

Earlier, CEO Shahid Yaqub said that merit policy was implemented to improve the performance of the company. Exemplary cleanliness was ensured on all mega events including Muharram-ul- Haram and Eid-ul-Adha.

Secretary Local Government South Punjab Amin Owaisi also visited various branches of the company and took briefing.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Chairman MWMC BoD Mian Rashid Iqbal paid visit to MWMC office. CEO MWMC Shahid Yaqub welcomed the chairman and presented bouquet.

Speaking on this occasion, steps would be taken to improve company's performance as per vision of Punjab Government.

Earlier, he took briefing on performance of the company and working mechanism.

Related Topics

Multan Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Visit Rashid All Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international ..

2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international research index

2 minutes ago
 Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehl ..

Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum reviewed

2 minutes ago
 IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of S ..

IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of Sadaqat Abbasi

1 minute ago
 Director Russian Friendship House for support to M ..

Director Russian Friendship House for support to MSAP in chess promotion

3 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive launched

Anti-encroachment drive launched

1 minute ago
 Sanjrani expresses sorrow over tragic helicopter c ..

Sanjrani expresses sorrow over tragic helicopter crash in Gwadar

1 minute ago
Special care for cotton during September stressed

Special care for cotton during September stressed

1 minute ago
 DC visits various areas of Ahmadpur East to inspec ..

DC visits various areas of Ahmadpur East to inspect flood situation

1 minute ago
 Youth shot dead, another commits suicide in Dera

Youth shot dead, another commits suicide in Dera

56 seconds ago
 Asif Zardari, Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of Na ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal grieved over martyrdom of Navy officers, soldier in helico ..

57 seconds ago
 Police conducted search operation in Civil Line ar ..

Police conducted search operation in Civil Line areas

59 seconds ago
 Success of Al Neyadi’s mission, a major mileston ..

Success of Al Neyadi’s mission, a major milestone in UAE&#039;s space explorat ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan