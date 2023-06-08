Special measures for safety of de-silting workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday directed to devise special measures for workers undertaking the de-silting of drains and sewer pipelines during the ongoing monsoon season.

Muhammad Danish asked to the authority concerned to keep on active to clean sewer lines, especially during night hours.

He said in a statement that cleaning operation was continued vehemently during the current rainy season.

Meanwhile, the MD reviewed the performance report on the de-silting drive held between Wednesday and Thursday (today).

It was informed that sewerage lines passing through Bohar Gate, Hassan Abad, Wahdat Colony, Hussain Aghai and Ahmad Pura were cleaned.

Similarly, de-silting at J-block of Shah Rukn Alam colony, Gawala colony at Mati Tal road and Railways road got completed.

Cleaning at Rijwana road, Pur colony, Vehari road and Basti Khudadad has also come to an end successfully, it was said.