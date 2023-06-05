UrduPoint.com

Special Measures In Budget For Relief To Poor, Middle Classes: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday decided to take major steps in the budget for the welfare of poor and middle classes

He was chairing a meeting to finalize measures to provide relief to the poor and middle classes of society.

The PM directed that despite economic challenges, special measures should be taken for the protection of vulnerable sections of society.

He said maximum relief should be given to the public by utilizing the available resources in the best possible manner.

He ordered that a comprehensive plan should be devised for giving direct subsidy to the farmers.

The government would also assist the deserving farmers in converting tubewells to solar energy, as it would decrease the fuel import bill and bring down the per acre production cost of farmers, he added.

The prime minister reminded that the government immediately brought down prices of petroleum products when the prices in the international market came down.

He instructed that the impact in reduction of petroleum prices should be transferred to the common man, adding the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme should be expanded to ensure inclusion of needy persons. It should be ensured that no needy widow was left out of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

He said deserving students should be equipped with higher education and technical skills.

For the purpose the government was ensuring establishment of an Education Endowment Fund, he informed Shehbaz Sharif said his government always kept on priority provision of education, skills, laptops and jobs for the youth.

The government would equip the youth with skills according to the international standards and contemporary demands, he continued.

He said the scope of Prime Minister Youth Loan Programme would be enhanced and the youth would be given loans for businesses on easy conditions.

He said the exports of the information technology sector would be raised by facilitating the youth in the IT sector. The youth would be given facilities so that they could get training for freelancing and technical education and get self-employed, he stressed.

The PM said in the last years of the previous government the youth were instigated and filled with hate and chaos, and sticks and petrol bombs were given in their hands.

"We will utilize capabilities of the young generation and use their energies to ensure progress of the nation and country." He said all facilities would be provided for the progress of small and medium enterprises.

Federal ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ishaq Dar and Ahsan Iqbal, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr Musadiq Malik, Special Assistants Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation Shazia Marri, Special Assistants Shiza Fatima and Qaiser Sheikh, expert of modern farming Ahmed Umair and Asif Pir of IT sector took part in the meeting through video link.

