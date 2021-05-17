Special medical board formed for newborn conjoined babies

An eight member special medical board has been constituted for recommendation of course of management babies at Children Complex here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :An eight member special medical board has been constituted for recommendation of course of management babies at Children Complex here on Monday.

A spokesperson for Children Complex, Dr Jawad Hussain informed APP that the board would be headed by professor of Paediatric Surgery, Dr Kashif Chishti whereas Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Azhar Mahmood Javid, Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari and others will be its member.

The board, he stated, would furnish its report to Children Complex, MS, Dr Ahsan Ullah Khan within 24 hours for future line of action.

The newborn are babies of Mr Jamil from Makhdoom Rasheed and were born at the health facility May 15.

Presently, they are under treatment at Surgical Emergency Room (SER), Dr Jawad stated adding that whole body of the babies is joined except heads.

The kids are stable and will be under observation at Children Complex by the time investigations are done and the board finalizes its recommendations, the spokesperson concluded.