UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Medical Board Formed For Newborn Conjoined Babies

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:56 PM

Special medical board formed for newborn conjoined babies

An eight member special medical board has been constituted for recommendation of course of management babies at Children Complex here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :An eight member special medical board has been constituted for recommendation of course of management babies at Children Complex here on Monday.

A spokesperson for Children Complex, Dr Jawad Hussain informed APP that the board would be headed by professor of Paediatric Surgery, Dr Kashif Chishti whereas Dr Sohail Arshad, Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Azhar Mahmood Javid, Dr Syed Muhammad Ali Bokhari and others will be its member.

The board, he stated, would furnish its report to Children Complex, MS, Dr Ahsan Ullah Khan within 24 hours for future line of action.

The newborn are babies of Mr Jamil from Makhdoom Rasheed and were born at the health facility May 15.

Presently, they are under treatment at Surgical Emergency Room (SER), Dr Jawad stated adding that whole body of the babies is joined except heads.

The kids are stable and will be under observation at Children Complex by the time investigations are done and the board finalizes its recommendations, the spokesperson concluded.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Shakeel May From

Recent Stories

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

1 hour ago

55,611 vaccinated against coronavirus in RY Khan

5 minutes ago

UN Global Road Safety Week calls for reduced speed ..

5 minutes ago

FPCCI's UBG elects Zubair as president, Bakhtawari ..

5 minutes ago

UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup round postponed

5 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power shutdown in Swat

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.