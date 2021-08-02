Special medical camp arranged in Sukkur

A special medical camp was arranged in OPD-1 wherein patients were facilitated by free checkup, free tests like Hepatitis Screening

SUKKUR,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A special medical camp was arranged in OPD-1 wherein patients were facilitated by free checkup, free tests like Hepatitis Screening.

In connection of World Hepatitis Day with aim to raise global awareness about the deadly disease, the medical camp arranged here at District headquarters hospital by Inter Global Human Development Society at Patni area on Monday.

Moreover free consultation and health awareness literature were also provided to the general public.

Dr Muhammad Naeem, Dr Tufail Soomro, and other health experts delivered lecture on Hepatitis, its causes, and treatment and control options.

They said that reuse of disposable syringes, transfusion of unscreened blood, use of infected equipment in medical facilities, sharing razor blades and contaminated water usages are the leading cause of the diseases.