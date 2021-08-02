UrduPoint.com

Special Medical Camp Arranged In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:46 PM

Special medical camp arranged in Sukkur

A special medical camp was arranged in OPD-1 wherein patients were facilitated by free checkup, free tests like Hepatitis Screening

SUKKUR,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A special medical camp was arranged in OPD-1 wherein patients were facilitated by free checkup, free tests like Hepatitis Screening.

In connection of World Hepatitis Day with aim to raise global awareness about the deadly disease, the medical camp arranged here at District headquarters hospital by Inter Global Human Development Society at Patni area on Monday.

Moreover free consultation and health awareness literature were also provided to the general public.

Dr Muhammad Naeem, Dr Tufail Soomro, and other health experts delivered lecture on Hepatitis, its causes, and treatment and control options.

They said that reuse of disposable syringes, transfusion of unscreened blood, use of infected equipment in medical facilities, sharing razor blades and contaminated water usages are the leading cause of the diseases.

Related Topics

World Water Blood

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

4 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

49 minutes ago
 EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

1 hour ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

1 hour ago
 HESCO requests federal govt to provide compensatio ..

HESCO requests federal govt to provide compensation to families of PMT blast vic ..

3 minutes ago
 Anti-polio vaccination drive in full swing across ..

Anti-polio vaccination drive in full swing across KP; two policemen killed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.