Special medical facilities to be provided to participants of Muharram processions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Dr Javed Akram on Wednesday directed to provide the best medical facilities to participants of the processions during Muharram-ul-Haram.

In the directions issued here, the minister said that special arrangements would be made to provide medical facilities in government teaching hospitals on 9th and 10th Muharram. He said that special beds would be allocated in government teaching hospitals during Muharram, adding that duty roster of indoor, operation theaters and pharmacies would be issued. In all government teaching hospitals, paramedical staff including medical, nursing, paramedical and support staff will perform 24-hour duties.

He said that during Muharram, security staff would perform 24-hour duties in government teaching hospitals.

Dr. Javed Akram added that during Muharram, the availability of medicines, vaccines, IV fluids, surgical and non-surgical disposables and blood bags would be ensured in government teaching hospitals. He said that operation theaters of all government teaching hospitals would remain fully operational during Muharram, adding, ambulances with trained staff would also be available in the hospitals. Helpline number 1033 would be fully operational for coordination of arrangements during the holy month.

The Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education has also issued a notification in this regard.