Special medical teams start work at quake-hit areas

The federal government's three special well-equipped medical teams which were dispatched to the earthquake affected areas, have started their work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Federal government 's three special well-equipped medical teams which were dispatched to the earthquake affected areas, have started their work.

These teams are fully equipped with necessary medical supply and a team comprise of senior medical experts. Another team of medical experts is also ready to move to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, a 12-member Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) team of doctors and medical staff along with three ambulances with required medicines and surgery equipment, also left for Mirpur on Wednesday.

The doctors' team included General Surgeon, Orthopedic Surgeon and Neurosurgeon.

Similarly, on request of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza, a joint special team, comprising WHO Country Head Dr Palitha Mahipala and senior experts from the Ministry of National Health Services, is in Mirpur, AJK to assess the damage caused by the earthquake.

Chairing an emergency meeting in the wake of earthquake in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Zafar Mirza said that all major hospitals in Islamabad have made adequate arrangements to receive the injured from earthquake affected areas.

Dr Zafar Mirza said he is in close contact with Prime Minister AJK and Health Minister AJK along with Chairman National Disaster Management Authority(NDMA) and all assistance will be provided by the Ministry.