Special medical teams to reach flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Qadir Patel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federal government's special medical teams will reach flood-affected areas of Balochistan within two days to provide free health services to the people.

According to the ministry's spokesperson, these teams have been constituted on an emergency basis to start relief work in the affected areas under the direction of Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel .

He said that the purpose of the formation of such teams was to provide medical treatment to people living in flood-affected areas.

He said that the minister had also ensured the availability of 30,000 vaccine doses.

He added keeping in view the flood situation in Balochistan, special instructions had been issued to the Extended Programme on Immunization (EPI) to vaccinate the children in flood-affected areas.

He said that Abdul Qadir Patel also directed to provide vaccines for typhoid, measles, and diarrhea in flood-affected areas within the next two days.

He said that the ministry was also striving to ensure a sufficient number of medicines for the treatment of fever, flu, and eye diseases for the affected population.

He said that better health facilities would be provided in flood-affected areas as the locals were facing a difficult time.